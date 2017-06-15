Norlan Estrada-Reyes, Honduran man accused in Denver hit-and-run...
Norlan Estrada-Reyes, a Honduran man living in the U.S. unlawfully, pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday morning in the October hit-and-run death of a young, promising Denver lawyer. The 28-year-old admitted to leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a Class 3 felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 min
|tbird19482
|28,585
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|48 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,572
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 13
|Sorosing On
|167
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Jun 12
|Rajalihi
|4
|Roosters
|Jun 12
|Rajalihi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC