Norlan Estrada-Reyes, Honduran man accused in Denver hit-and-run...

Norlan Estrada-Reyes, a Honduran man living in the U.S. unlawfully, pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday morning in the October hit-and-run death of a young, promising Denver lawyer. The 28-year-old admitted to leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a Class 3 felony.

