Mount Evans should be restored to its original name
Mountain Evans, as seen from Aurora, is named for John Evans, the first territorial governor of Colorado. It was originally named Mount Rosa or Mount Rosalie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,738
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|41 min
|Respect71
|28,618
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|10 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|2
|Roosters
|Fri
|greasy creek
|5
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Jun 13
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 13
|Sorosing On
|167
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC