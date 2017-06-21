More Choose Denver As Tourist Destination It's no surprise to the people who live in Colorado but more people are choosing Denver as a destination when planning a trip. Guide To Denver's Independence Eve This is the eighth year for Independence Eve, a fabulous free concert, light show and fireworks finale in Civic Center Park on July 3. 1 Shot In Fight With 2 Men, 1 Woman Deputies in Douglas County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.