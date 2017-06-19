Michael Hancock Still Doesn't Get It ...

Michael Hancock Still Doesn't Get It - Widening Roads Hurts Denver

A $27 million project to widen 56th Avenue is currently on the shortlist for funds from November's transportation bond measure, but Mayor Hancock still has time to fix that. For the cost of widening three miles of this road, 56th Avenue, the city could build 67 miles of protected bike lanes and 90 miles of sidewalks.

