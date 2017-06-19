Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Roka Hueka

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. Born in Denver, we represent the mixtures in Denver's cultural and music scenes. We rehearse and hang out on Larimer Street every week and bring that energy to our live shows.

