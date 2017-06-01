Meal-Kit Service Blue Apron Files To Go Public
Tougher Penalties For Drivers Who Text Behind The Wheel A new law cracks down on people texting while driving. Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law that increases the penalties for drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|TomInElPaso
|49,746
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|36 min
|Respect71
|28,416
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16)
|9 hr
|Jones3414
|27
|Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|Grecian Formula 3...
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|May 29
|Rising Son Congrats
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 29
|TnShine Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC