Man shot by ICE agents in Denver identified

DENVER The man shot in the head by an immigration officer in Denver last Friday morning had two outstanding warrants and was a prior felon who had been deported before, police records show. Hector Santana-Arreola, 39, faces an additional first-degree assault charge in Friday's incident, in which he was grazed in the forehead by a bullet fired by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

