Life of Denver drag racing champion will be celebrated at Bandimere Speedway

Denver drag racer Johnny Caywood Abbott Sr. poses for a picture next to one of his sleek rail racers in this Denver Post file photo. A celebration of the fast life of Johnny Caywood Abbott Sr., a Denver native and drag racing champion, will be Thursday at Bandimere Speedway.

