Level Office purchases Downtown Denver building

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Downtown Denver with the purchase of 1630 Welton Street. The Chicago-based company acquired the ten-floor building on June 14 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace.

