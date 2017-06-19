Level Office purchases Downtown Denver building
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Downtown Denver with the purchase of 1630 Welton Street. The Chicago-based company acquired the ten-floor building on June 14 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace.
