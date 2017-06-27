Late Night Sesh: Every Recreational Dispensary With Extended Hours in Denver
Denver dispensaries are now allowed to stay open until 10 p.m., but how many of them are taking advantage? The Denver City Council made our lives a little easier when it voted to extend marijuana dispensary hours to 10 p.m., stretching the citywide closing time three hours later than the previous cutoff. Don't think that's a big deal? Ask any regular cannabis consumer and they'll say otherwise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,505
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|28,759
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|8 hr
|gwen
|1,142
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Encryptedjim
|733
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|19 hr
|Wrestler facesitter
|13
|Lookin in denver
|Mon
|Heavenlee
|9
|Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid
|Mon
|Frankenfool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC