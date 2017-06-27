Late Night Sesh: Every Recreational Dispensary With Extended Hours in Denver

Denver dispensaries are now allowed to stay open until 10 p.m., but how many of them are taking advantage? The Denver City Council made our lives a little easier when it voted to extend marijuana dispensary hours to 10 p.m., stretching the citywide closing time three hours later than the previous cutoff. Don't think that's a big deal? Ask any regular cannabis consumer and they'll say otherwise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.