Lapis Design & Build celebrates 19th year on Tennyson Street

When Lapis Design & Build, a custom cabinetry business located at 39th and Tennyson, first opened 19 years ago, North Denver was just on the brink of the radical transformation that has seen entire blocks razed and rebuilt. The business street itself reflected the practical nature of North Denver then - motor repair shops, musical instruments, working art galleries, and one of the best, get whatever you need and instructions on how to use it hardware stores.

