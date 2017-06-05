Lakewood Scores Another Creative Coup...

Lakewood Scores Another Creative Coup: Reed Photo Moving to West Colfax

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

While artists continue to complain that Denver is not encouraging the creative class to stay here, pointing to the six months it's taken to put together a planning policy to accommodate DIY spaces , Lakewood is on the move. Colorado's fifth-largest city has been making some big deals lately, snagging arts venues from the much bigger metropolis to the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,435
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,999
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 5 hr Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Sun Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Sun Trashass 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Jun 2 SirBourbon 54
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC