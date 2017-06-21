Lakewood police say man killed in motel parking lot died in shootout

Lakewood police say a 32-year-old man likely died in a Monday morning domestic-related shootout that also injured a suspect at a Lakewood motel parking lot. Guadalupe Julian De La Rosa was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Crosslands Suites Motel on the 700 block of Kipling Street , said Steve Davis, Lakewood police spokesman.

