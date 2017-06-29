Kelton Osborn's Alamo Drafthouse Scul...

Kelton Osborn's Alamo Drafthouse Sculpture Evokes West Colfax's Diversity

Walk toward the Sloan's Lake Alamo Drafthouse from the parking structure on Conejos Place, and you can't miss the angular sculpture built with intersecting planks of steel, beckoning moviegoers toward the sidewalk that leads to the theater. This work, which will be officially dedicated on June 30, is called "Deconstructed Screen," and it's the latest public art commission from local artist Kelton Osborn , built especially for the Drafthouse and this neighborhood.

