Jury convicts Denver man who fired four shots at police officers during a foot chase
A Denver jury has convicted a 20-year-old of first-degree assault of a peace officer after he shot at police while fleeing arrest in July 2016. The jury acquitted Darius E. Ratcliff of attempted murder of a police officer, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Respect71
|51,428
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,746
|Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid
|1 hr
|Frankenfool
|1
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|170
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|Frodo
|13
|Lookin in denver
|21 hr
|Frodo
|8
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Frankie
|732
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC