Jury convicts Denver man who fired four shots at police officers during a foot chase

4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Denver jury has convicted a 20-year-old of first-degree assault of a peace officer after he shot at police while fleeing arrest in July 2016. The jury acquitted Darius E. Ratcliff of attempted murder of a police officer, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

