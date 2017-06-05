John Hickenlooper Signs Law Making PTSD Official Medical Marijuana Condition
Colorado became the 23rd U.S. state or territory to add PTSD to its list of conditions treatable by marijuana. Patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can now apply for medical marijuana in Colorado, after Governor John Hickenlooper signed SB17 into law on June 5. That means this state has finally caught up with 22 other states and U.S. territories that allow medical marijuana for the treatment of PTSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|28,457
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Truth
|50,105
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Dubya Trump
|164
|Tar in Denver
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|7
|Connect for tar
|Jun 4
|Trashass
|1
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|SirBourbon
|54
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC