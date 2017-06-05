John Hickenlooper Signs Law Making PT...

John Hickenlooper Signs Law Making PTSD Official Medical Marijuana Condition

Colorado became the 23rd U.S. state or territory to add PTSD to its list of conditions treatable by marijuana. Patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can now apply for medical marijuana in Colorado, after Governor John Hickenlooper signed SB17 into law on June 5. That means this state has finally caught up with 22 other states and U.S. territories that allow medical marijuana for the treatment of PTSD.

