Jared Polis Turns 2018 Colorado Guv R...

Jared Polis Turns 2018 Colorado Guv Race Into the Craziest, Skunkiest Ever

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Representative Jared Polis's announcement via Reddit that he's running for governor of Colorado in 2018 turns the race into what is likely to become the craziest in state history, replete with big names, huge war chests and a major focus on marijuana. As indicated by our series of in-depth interviews with previously announced gubernatorial hopefuls, the fight to replace term-limited Governor John Hickenlooper has attracted major players from both parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min TomInElPaso 50,295
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 17 min tbird19482 28,520
Nicole DuBois Savage Sun Jamie Dundee 13
Must see/do Denver Sun As I see it 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Sun julia 1,140
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Jun 10 Assquatch 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) Jun 10 Assquatch 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC