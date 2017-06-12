Jared Polis Turns 2018 Colorado Guv Race Into the Craziest, Skunkiest Ever
Representative Jared Polis's announcement via Reddit that he's running for governor of Colorado in 2018 turns the race into what is likely to become the craziest in state history, replete with big names, huge war chests and a major focus on marijuana. As indicated by our series of in-depth interviews with previously announced gubernatorial hopefuls, the fight to replace term-limited Governor John Hickenlooper has attracted major players from both parties.
Read more at Denver Westword.
