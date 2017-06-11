J.R.R. Tolkien's Great Grandson Brings New Play TEREZIN Off-Broadway Tonight
The Steinberg Theater Group presents TEREZIN, written and Directed by Nicholas Tolkien, the great grandson of novelist J.R.R. Tolkien , making its world premiere at New York's Peter Jay Sharp Theater for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, July 2, 2017. Opening Night is set for tonight, June 20 at 7:00pm.
