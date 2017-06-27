Immigration Lawyers Face Dilemma as Clients Are Detained at ICE Check-Ins

On Wednesday, June 21, Cristina Rodriguez became the latest instance of someone in Colorado who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while reporting to a scheduled ICE check-in. According to ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok, Rodriguez was deported to Mexico on Friday, June 23; her family and immigrant-rights advocates confirm that Rodriguez is now with an aunt in Jurez, Mexico - a country that she hasn't been to since she left for the U.S. when she was five years old.

