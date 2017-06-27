Immigration Lawyers Face Dilemma as Clients Are Detained at ICE Check-Ins
On Wednesday, June 21, Cristina Rodriguez became the latest instance of someone in Colorado who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while reporting to a scheduled ICE check-in. According to ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok, Rodriguez was deported to Mexico on Friday, June 23; her family and immigrant-rights advocates confirm that Rodriguez is now with an aunt in Jurez, Mexico - a country that she hasn't been to since she left for the U.S. when she was five years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|25 min
|cpeter1313
|51,524
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|36 min
|tbird19482
|28,761
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Abandoned mistress
|172
|Connect for tar
|3 hr
|Judith
|3
|Lookin in denver
|3 hr
|Velomore
|11
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Romando
|14
|Roosters
|3 hr
|Nobuyo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC