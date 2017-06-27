How Denver Is Counteracting ICE Agent...

How Denver Is Counteracting ICE Agents Operating Inside Courthouses

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

A screen shot from one of the Meyer Law Office videos showing ICE agents making arrests outside the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse. When immigration lawyers with the Meyer Law Firm first captured video evidence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting arrests inside the hallways of the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse in February, it caused panic in Denver's immigrant communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 21 min Respect71 51,589
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 10 hr yehoshooah adam 28,770
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 18 hr Dad 1,143
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 22 hr REAL AMERICAN 735
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Tue Abandoned mistress 172
Connect for tar Tue Judith 3
Lookin in denver Tue Velomore 11
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC