How Denver Is Counteracting ICE Agents Operating Inside Courthouses
A screen shot from one of the Meyer Law Office videos showing ICE agents making arrests outside the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse. When immigration lawyers with the Meyer Law Firm first captured video evidence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting arrests inside the hallways of the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse in February, it caused panic in Denver's immigrant communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|Respect71
|51,589
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,770
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|18 hr
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Abandoned mistress
|172
|Connect for tar
|Tue
|Judith
|3
|Lookin in denver
|Tue
|Velomore
|11
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC