How CDOT plans to mitigate fires on the new I-70

It's been almost a month since a diesel truck caught fire on I-25 , but the fiery crash that shut down traffic for hours has a lot of people wondering what would happen if there's a similar fire on I-70 once the expansion is complete near Denver. Several viewers reached out to Denver7 concerned about fire safety on the new stretch of I-70 where CDOT plans to take the highway 30 feet underground and put a cap on top, with 4 acres of green space from Brighton Boulevard to Chambers Road.

