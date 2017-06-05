Hickenlooper Signs Birth Control Refo...

Hickenlooper Signs Birth Control Reform, Extending Prescriptions Up to a Year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law today, June 5, that allows women to fill up to a year's worth of birth control with a single prescription. The law requires that healthcare insurers extend the current prescription limit of three months to twelve months in order to reduce pregnancies resulting from gaps between birth control prescriptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 56 min Frankie Rizzo 50,060
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr Respect71 28,444
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 23 hr Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Sun Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Sun Trashass 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Jun 2 SirBourbon 54
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC