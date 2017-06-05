Hickenlooper Signs Birth Control Reform, Extending Prescriptions Up to a Year
Governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law today, June 5, that allows women to fill up to a year's worth of birth control with a single prescription. The law requires that healthcare insurers extend the current prescription limit of three months to twelve months in order to reduce pregnancies resulting from gaps between birth control prescriptions.
