Hickenlooper signs bill that saves rural hospitals
Once the legislative session ends, the governor has 30 days to sign or veto any bills that have come his way. But none bigger than the bill he signed this week, which saves up to a dozen rural hospitals from closing, puts $30 million into rural schools and another $450 million toward road projects in rural communities.
