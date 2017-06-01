Hickenlooper calls backing out of Par...

Hickenlooper calls backing out of Paris agreement a "serious...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Gov. John Hickenlooper called President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement a "serious mistake," saying that despite the decision Colorado's efforts to improve air quality and use renewable energy will continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,419
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,767
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16) 21 hr Jones3414 27
News Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12) Thu Grecian Formula 3... 24
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Tammy Roth 723
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day May 29 Rising Son Congrats 1
Tar in Denver May 29 TnShine Man 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC