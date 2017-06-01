Hickenlooper calls backing out of Paris agreement a "serious...

President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Gov. John Hickenlooper called President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement a "serious mistake," saying that despite the decision Colorado's efforts to improve air quality and use renewable energy will continue.

