Hickenlooper calls backing out of Paris agreement a "serious...
President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Gov. John Hickenlooper called President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement a "serious mistake," saying that despite the decision Colorado's efforts to improve air quality and use renewable energy will continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,419
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,767
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16)
|21 hr
|Jones3414
|27
|Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Grecian Formula 3...
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|May 29
|Rising Son Congrats
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 29
|TnShine Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC