Grand Opening, a DIY Living-Room Gallery, Hosts The Fridge Show Saturday
On Saturday, July 1, the second-floor living room of Paul Keefe's gabled Corona Street house will become a DIY living-room art gallery named Grand Opening. Its inaugural, one-night-only exhibit, The Fridge Show , aims to bring together art by Denverites and out-of-state artists; in keeping with the show's name, works in a variety of media will be positioned atop mini fridges or affixed to refrigerator doors.
