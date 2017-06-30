Grand Opening, a DIY Living-Room Gall...

Grand Opening, a DIY Living-Room Gallery, Hosts The Fridge Show Saturday

On Saturday, July 1, the second-floor living room of Paul Keefe's gabled Corona Street house will become a DIY living-room art gallery named Grand Opening. Its inaugural, one-night-only exhibit, The Fridge Show , aims to bring together art by Denverites and out-of-state artists; in keeping with the show's name, works in a variety of media will be positioned atop mini fridges or affixed to refrigerator doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

