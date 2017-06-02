Former Parker martial arts employee arrested as child sex assault suspect

Jose Hilario Soto, 20, was arrested at his Denver home Thursday on suspicion of multiple charges including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, false imprisonment and assault, according to the police department. Soto volunteered at Otomi Martial Arts, 10441 S. Parker Road, between March and May. On May 22, he was hired by Otomi.

