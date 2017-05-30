First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown

First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown

If you're a jazz fan in Denver, you probably spent some time at Dazzle , where live music kept the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill neighborhoods swinging for nearly twenty years. But the hip hangout closed in May, leaving a void in the scene - that is, until last night, when Dazzle held a grand opening party at its new downtown digs in the former Baur's Restaurant and Listening Lounge space at 1512 Curtis Street.

