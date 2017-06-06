Felony charges filed in fatal hit-and-run in alley near Denver's busy Broadway club neighborhood
A man accused of running over two people in a South Broadway neighborhood alley Friday night, killing one of them, faces felony charges in the case. Jason Brown, 40, was charged Tuesday in Denver district court with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of careless driving-resulting in death, and one count of careless-driving-resulting in injury.
