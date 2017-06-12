FBI believes same man robbed banks in Louisville, Westminster, fled on bicycle
Survelliance footage captured a man accused of robbing a Bank of the West branch in Louisville on Monday. The FBI announced on Thursday that investigators believe that a man who robbed the Bank of the West in Louisville earlier this week also robbed a bank in Westminster last month.
