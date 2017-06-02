Fake Denver doctor who posed as a pla...

Fake Denver doctor who posed as a plastic surgeon sentenced to 6 years in prison

6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A surgical assistant who posed as a plastic surgeon, performing medical procedures on more than 50 victims, was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician. Carlos Hernandez Fernandez, 37, impersonated a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other procedures with limited if any anesthesia at his Hernandez Fernandez Clinic on South Federal Boulevard south of West Alameda Avenue, according to Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey's office.

