Fake Denver doctor who posed as a plastic surgeon sentenced to 6 years in prison
A surgical assistant who posed as a plastic surgeon, performing medical procedures on more than 50 victims, was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician. Carlos Hernandez Fernandez, 37, impersonated a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other procedures with limited if any anesthesia at his Hernandez Fernandez Clinic on South Federal Boulevard south of West Alameda Avenue, according to Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|49,838
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|SirBourbon
|54
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,421
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Jones3414
|27
|Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Grecian Formula 3...
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 30
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|May 29
|Rising Son Congrats
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC