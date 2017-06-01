End of an era: Denver's last video store will rent its last movie this month
Barb Fisher shops for DVDs at Boulder's The Video Station on March 6. Video stores have shuttered in Boulder and Denver at a rapid clip in the past year. Videoteque, the last video rental store in Denver, was the final hold out before it announced it would close at the end of June.
