Elitch Gardens Tickets on Sale to Ben...

Elitch Gardens Tickets on Sale to Benefit North High School Improvement Projects

18 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

Approximately $600,000 in tickets donated by Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park to support needed capital projects at North High School went on sale this morning. North High School supporters can visit https://www.elitchgardens.com/northhighschool to purchase tickets to Elitch Gardens for $39.99 and all proceeds from each sale will go to the school.

