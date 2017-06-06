Elitch Gardens Tickets on Sale to Benefit North High School Improvement Projects
Approximately $600,000 in tickets donated by Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park to support needed capital projects at North High School went on sale this morning. North High School supporters can visit https://www.elitchgardens.com/northhighschool to purchase tickets to Elitch Gardens for $39.99 and all proceeds from each sale will go to the school.
