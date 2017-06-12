Duo Adds "Kitchen Livable Wage Surcharge" to Help Reduce Wage Gap
Restaurants in Denver and across the country are coming up with different ways of addressing the growing disparity in pay between tipped employees and back-of-house staff. Minimum wage hikes are only marginally narrowing the gap, while increased menu prices only result in higher tips for waitstaff, since tips are based on a percentage of the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|50,680
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|River Tam
|28,608
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|7 hr
|Money Talks Loudly
|1
|Roosters
|23 hr
|greasy creek
|5
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Jun 13
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 13
|Sorosing On
|167
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC