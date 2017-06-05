Dispatch's Brad Corrigan Recalls His Roots in Denver
Indie/roots band Dispatch has its origins in Vermont and is based in Boston now, but singer, guitarist and percussionist Brad Corrigan grew up in metro Denver. He went to Littleton High School and lived at Yale and I-25, just south of Cherry Creek.
