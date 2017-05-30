Denver's Trying to Un-Clusterf*ck Parking Downtown

No one wants downtown Denver to become one big parking lot, but we'd welcome anything that would make finding a treasured empty space easier - because on a Friday night, it's hard to imagine that there are 43,000 off-street parking spaces downtown. Now the city has teamed up with Parkmobile , an app that lets smartphone users pay for off-street parking spaces and then receive notifications when their time is close to expiring.

