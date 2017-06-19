Denver's African Fashion Show Returns This Weekend
The African Fashion Show Denver began in 2015 after Edith Muyinda set aside her degree in business and finance to pursue a career in fashion. Since then the show has significantly grown - attracting audiences from within and outside the African community here in Denver.
