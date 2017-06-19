Denver's African Fashion Show Returns...

Denver's African Fashion Show Returns This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 303 Magazine

The African Fashion Show Denver began in 2015 after Edith Muyinda set aside her degree in business and finance to pursue a career in fashion. Since then the show has significantly grown - attracting audiences from within and outside the African community here in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr cpeter1313 51,054
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr tbird19482 28,724
Connect for tar Thu No thanks 2
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day Thu Try therapy 2
New to Denver out of suboxone Wed Heeavenlee50 1
Cole Slaw Tue Virona 2
Roosters Tue Limbaugh 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC