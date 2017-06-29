Denver police union should back down

Leadership of Denver's police union would have been wise to bite their tongues and wait for an internal investigation to be completed into the behavior of Chief Robert White and Deputy Chief Matt Murray rather than to call for a judge to hold a special hearing on the matter . We join the union's concerns about how White and Murray handled a public records request, particularly the question of whether the two intentionally deceived the public by pretending that they didn't have a letter from the district attorney's office that was highly critical of Murray's handling of a case.

