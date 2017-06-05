Denver police search for 1-year-old boy missing for more than a month | Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Denver police are asking for the public's help in locating a 1-year-old Denver boy who has been missing since early May. The boy, known only as Samuel, has been missing since May 1 from a home near 7th Avenue and Bellaire Street. Authorities say Samuel's last name is unknown.
