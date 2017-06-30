Denver police investigating officer-involved shooting in Platt Park
The northbound lanes of S. Santa Fe Drive were closed at W. Iowa Avenue while police investigated, according to a Denver Police Department tweet. Denver7 reports that one person is dead and a second is in hospital after the shooting, which happened after a carjacking and foot chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 min
|cpeter1313
|51,792
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,781
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|12 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down
|Thu
|anonymous
|1
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 28
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 27
|Abandoned mistress
|172
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC