Denver police investigating officer-involved shooting in Platt Park

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The northbound lanes of S. Santa Fe Drive were closed at W. Iowa Avenue while police investigated, according to a Denver Police Department tweet. Denver7 reports that one person is dead and a second is in hospital after the shooting, which happened after a carjacking and foot chase.

