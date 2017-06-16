Denver police investigating homicide near downtown
A body was found in the 2400 block of Curtis Street, according to a Denver Police Department post on Twitter. #BREAKING #DPD on-scene in the 2400 Blk of Curtis St., conducting a Homicide Investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 min
|Respect71
|28,606
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|cpeter1313
|50,655
|Roosters
|6 hr
|greasy creek
|5
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 13
|Sorosing On
|167
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Jun 12
|Rajalihi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC