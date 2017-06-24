Denver police investigating homicide at Trivium Apartments near University of Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Trivium Apartments on Buchtel Boulevard just west of South University Boulevard near the University of Denver. A bullet hole is seen in the door of a unit at Trivium Apartments near the University of Denver on June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Ulysses
|51,263
|Lookin in denver
|10 hr
|Heavenlee50
|7
|New president and crew ideas
|Sat
|TheOneAndOnlyEpic
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Fri
|ReplaceGOP
|28,730
|CHI-St. Lukes
|Fri
|anonymous
|1
|Connect for tar
|Jun 22
|No thanks
|2
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|Jun 22
|Try therapy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC