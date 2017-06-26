Denver Officials Should Get Out of Their Cars and Walk the City's Dangerous Streets
Take a walk on Federal and you'll see and feel the results of decision-makers marginalizing people on foot. This RTD bus stop at the intersection of 14th Avenue, Federal Boulevard, and Howard Place, down the street from Denver Human Services, doesn't even have a bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Truth
|51,443
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|32 min
|tbird19482
|28,752
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Wrestler facesitter
|13
|Lookin in denver
|15 hr
|Heavenlee
|9
|Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid
|17 hr
|Frankenfool
|1
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|23 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|170
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Frodo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC