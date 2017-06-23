Denver man gets 42 years in prison fo...

Denver man gets 42 years in prison for fatal stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Jamaal Edwards, 31, was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the death of John Shoeboot, 53, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Edwards pleaded guilty, also on Friday, to manslaughter for the stabbing death of James Clyde Brown, 42, a DA's office news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,194
New president and crew ideas 12 hr TheOneAndOnlyEpic 1
Lookin in denver 21 hr Ajgranda0616 5
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 22 hr ReplaceGOP 28,730
CHI-St. Lukes Fri anonymous 1
Connect for tar Thu No thanks 2
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day Thu Try therapy 2
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC