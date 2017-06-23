Denver man gets 42 years in prison for fatal stabbing
Jamaal Edwards, 31, was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the death of John Shoeboot, 53, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Edwards pleaded guilty, also on Friday, to manslaughter for the stabbing death of James Clyde Brown, 42, a DA's office news release said.
