DaVita CEO for governor? Candidacy would trigger a flood of cash and controversy

7 hrs ago

One of the most feared names in Colorado's early race for governor is a celebrity CEO with a cheerleader's disposition and a love of "The Three Musketeers." But the well-documented quirks of Kent Thiry, who leads the Denver-based dialysis giant DaVita Inc., belie the tools the 61-year-old multimillionaire from Englewood has at his disposal if he chooses to join the crowded field as a Republican candidate.

