Curtis Park Deli Set to Expand With a Second Location in Cherry Creek North

In celebration of its sixth anniversary coming up this week, the deli is excited to announce its second location, which will open this year at 2700 East Sixth Avenue. The Cherry Creek North space that owner Maichael Reif will take over was most recently the Dragon Caf, which closed at the end of 2016.

