CU-Denver student convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting classmate

A 23-year-old man has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a fellow student at the University of Colorado - Denver after she passed out at a 2015 Halloween party. John D. Kennedy will be sentenced in September on four charges, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office: second-degree kidnapping - victim of a sexual assault; sexual assault - victim physically helpless; sexual assault - victim incapable of appraising nature of her conduct; and unlawful sexual contact.

