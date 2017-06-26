CU-Denver student convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting classmate
A 23-year-old man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow student at the University of Colorado - Denver after a 2015 Halloween party. John D. Kennedy will be sentenced in September on four charges, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office: second-degree kidnapping - victim of a sexual assault; sexual assault - victim physically helpless; sexual assault - victim incapable of appraising nature of her conduct; and unlawful sexual contact.
