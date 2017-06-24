Change is in the air for annual Japanese festival and Sakura Square neighborhood

Skye Brislawn, 11, checks out an air plant in a glass globe in the marketplace at the 45th annual Denver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrating Japanese heritage and culture in Sakura Square June 24, 2017 in Denver. The festival, which includes food, music performances, art and a marketplace is free and runs through Sunday 4 p.m. Kurt Weinreich wears his replica Samurai armor that he made at the 45th annual Denver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrating Japanese heritage and culture in Sakura Square June 24, 2017 in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.