Broomfield church, neighbors meet over plans for foster housing
Neighbors who came to a meeting to learn more about a proposed housing project at Lutheran Church of Hope left with some questions unanswered, but a promise they will be part of future discussions. Lutheran Church of Hope, 1305 W. 10th Ave., is donating land and collaborating with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, a Denver nonprofit organization, to bring an apartment project to fruition by the end of next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,878
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|28,672
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|8 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|6
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|Assquatch
|11
|Cole Slaw
|19 hr
|Cole Slaw Admirier
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|Sat
|Wth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC