Boulder's Fior Gelato to Open First Denver Location Later This Year
The shop announced plans to open its third location-the first in Denver- inside RiNo's Zeppelin Station in late 2017. The Italian dessert shop will be on the ground floor of the 100,000 square foot mixed-use marketplace- among restaurants, bars, work spaces and shops.
